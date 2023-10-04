Martin Keown has admitted that he’s starting to get worried about Bukayo Saka’s fitness situation at Arsenal.

Keown was on TNT Sports covering Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lens last night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta selected arguably his strongest side which is unsurprising given the magnitude of the fixture.

The Gunners haven’t been in the Champions League for years and will want to take it as seriously as possible.

However, they still fell to a 2-1 defeat and might not have left themselves in the best place to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Martin Keown has admitted he’s beginning to worry about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and the amount of football he’s having to play.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He limped off in the first half last night after struggling through Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

There’s been a suggestion that Arteta doesn’t fully trust the alternatives in the squad right now.

He may have no choice but to call upon one of them for Sunday’s huge encounter with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Arsenal legend Keown starting to worry about Saka

Speaking about the England international, Keown said: “Wonderful talent, there’s no doubt about that.

“He draws players in doesn’t he, for contact injuries. I wonder for this one worryingly, is it his hamstring? Man City coming up at the weekend.

“So they’ve got him out of there as quickly as possible. Fingers crossed. But it’s the workload, the number of games, we had a World Cup that we were preparing for this time last year and it’s been successive games and seasons year on year.

“And he’s such a young man, so they had to protect him. And that’s a big loss if he’s going to be unavailable at the weekend.”

Many Arsenal fans will agree with Keown that Saka’s game time needs to be more carefully managed now.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Journalists at the stadium last night shared what they noticed about the 22-year-old’s injury after he came off.

Even if the injury he picked up yesterday wasn’t too serious, it’s hard to see Arteta risking his star player ahead of the international break.

It’s come at a good time as if he’s not called up by Gareth Southgate he can take a couple of weeks to properly recover.