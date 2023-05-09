TalkSPORT pundit simply cannot see 24-year-old joining Arsenal this summer











Martin Keown has admitted that he cannot see West Ham star Declan Rice joining Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Rice as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his midfield options.

Indeed, The Mirror claims that Arsenal are confident they will be able to lure Rice to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 24-year-old will have just a year left on his deal come the end of the season and as a result, West Ham may be forced to sell their captain.

But Martin Keown has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Rice will be ‘too expensive’ for Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Keown on Rice to Arsenal rumours

“I’m sure that Arsenal will be interested but it’s the transfer fee, it’s going to be enormous,” Keown said. “West Ham will want to cash in as he runs down his contract.

“They need to do the right business while he’s there, they take advantage of him and he’s kept them in the Premier League.”

“I think he’s going to be too expensive for Arsenal, quite frankly,” he added. “He’ll be too expensive for probably Liverpool, who’ve been running in the Champions League now for a number of years.

“It’s a player Arsenal would like but maybe as a free transfer, not with the cost involved. Too much.”

“If you look at their business, Trossard came in in the transfer window when there were bigger fish and more expensive players. I don’t think that’s the route that Arsenal will go, I don’t think they’ve got the money to do that.

“Ok, Champions League brings vast revenue, but I don’t see that as a player they can afford to buy.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Keown makes a great point that Arsenal haven’t exactly spent big on players over the past couple of years.

The Gunners pulled out of a deal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk in January due to the winger’s price tag.

But they could push the boat out to sign Rice, especially as he seems to be their priority target ahead of the summer. The England international has been exceptional for West Ham over the past few seasons and he’s almost guaranteed to hit the ground running at Arsenal due to his experience in the Premier League.

Arteta’s men will also be boosted by qualifying for the Champions League, which will give them extra funds in the upcoming transfer window. Yet, it will all come down to West Ham’s valuation of their captain and whether or not they are willing to budge due to his contract situation.

