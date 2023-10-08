Cristian Romero so impressed with £50k-a-week Tottenham teammate yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur do now finally have a centre-back partnership in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven that looks like it can stand the test of time.

And Spurs fans will be delighted to see that the duo aren’t just getting along on the pitch.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

After the 1-0 win away to Luton Town yesterday van de Ven was quick to praise Romero’s performance on Instagram.

Van de Ven shared a story with the caption: “What a CB this guy is.”

Romero then replied with his own story saying: “You’re the best.”

Clearly a budding relationship both on and off the pitch, and one that Tottenham fans can get really excited about.

Although Spurs got their win and clean sheet yesterday, they did have some scares.

Ange Postecoglou’s side defended valiantly with 10-men but couldn’t deny Luton some clear opportunities.

However, much to Spurs’ delight, Luton weren’t close to taking any of their chances.

And both Romero and van de Ven rightfully took a lot of praise, especially the latter who scored his first Tottenham goal.

Tottenham have waited so long for a partnership like Romero and van de Ven

Of course, it’s testament to Postecoglou that Romero does feel like a new signing this season.

Whilst the Argentinian has had highs for Tottenham in the past, he’s rarely had consistently good periods.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Moreover, there was a general consensus that Romero was a centre-back primarily for a back three.

Fast forward to now and Romero is showing all the maturity and quality to be a captain for Tottenham.

Although the likes of Pedro Porro and Yves Bissouma have improved a ton under Ange, no Spurs player is more unrecognisable than the 26-year-old.

And it does seem that £50k-a-week van de Ven could be the perfect fit for Romero in the Tottenham back line.

The pair complement each other well and look to have all the attributes a Postecoglou team needs.