Pundit Andy Townsend has suggested that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won’t regularly get into Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Townsend was chatting with Ally McCoist on TalkSPORT (29/8 9:50am) about the Danish international.

News broke while they were on air this morning that Manchester United are interested in the £15m midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been an important part of Tottenham’s midfielder since arriving from Southampton.

He formed a brilliant partnership with Rodrigo Bentancur last season in what was one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Bentancur’s season-ending injury unsurprisingly coincided with Tottenham’s downturn in form.

Hojbjerg was important in supporting Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr when they were given their chances towards the end of last season.

However, Hojbjerg doesn’t appear to be as important to new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is already playing a very different style from his predecessors and it’s working already.

That appears to be very bad news for the Dane and he may now need to decide on his future very quickly.

Hojbjerg not in Postecoglou’s plans at Tottenham

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Ally McCoist said: “We’ve just heard that Manchester United could be in contact with Spurs about [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg. That’s a strange one isn’t it?”

Andy Townsend replied: “Well, only that is Hojbjerg the type of player that’s going to zip up Manchester United’s midfield?

“Is he going to have the energy that they’ve been lacking and they’ve looked vulnerable in that area? And I’m not sure he is.

“Listen, at times in a Spurs shirt he looked OK and he looked decent but not unbelievable.

McCoist responded and said: “He looks as though he’s going to have his work cut out getting back into that Spurs side.”

Townsend concluded: “Well, he’s not getting in there is he?”

Postecoglou has called on Hojbjerg to see out Tottenham’s games so far this season.

He typically replaces either the less experienced Sarr although he’s not always impressed his new manager during those cameos.

There is still a role for Hojbjerg at Tottenham, but it’s whether or not he’s happy playing fewer minutes this season.

He could fall further down the pecking order once Bentancur returns from injury.