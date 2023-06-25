TalkSPORT pundit says ‘superstar’ Tottenham target is really impressed by Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign James Maddison this summer, and talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has revealed what he has heard about the move.

The Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs is underway and the excitement around the club is growing every day. The Aussie is set to bring attacking football back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he’ll need attack-minded players to do that.

Maddison is reportedly one of Postecoglou’s top targets this summer, and Sinclair claimed on talkSPORT that the Englishman is really impressed by the new Tottenham boss.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham target James Maddison is impressed by Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham had an awful season last time out, didn’t they?

Their trophy drought continued, they finished eighth and will not be in any European competition next season, which is a big blow. If Harry Kane didn’t do what he did, they’d probably have finished somewhere near Chelsea.

Spurs need to strengthen their squad in numerous areas, and attacking midfield is definitely one of them.

Tottenham haven’t had a top-class number 10 since Dele Alli’s form fell off a cliff and Christian Eriksen left the club. Now, finally, they could get one if a deal for Maddison goes through.

Sinclair has had his say on the potential move now.

He said: “Historically Tottenham have always had a ball-playing midfielder. Someone who can hold onto the ball, who is technical, can look after it and try things, not be too safe, and I think that’s James Maddison.

“I think he would be a massive addition for them, for anyone in the league as a squad player, but for Spurs I think he could go right in there and be a starter.

“From what I hear, Ange Postecoglou impresses him. But he’s got to understand that if he wants to play for Postecoglou at Spurs, he’s got to work off the ball as well, not just on it.

“That’s an area where I feel if he wants to get to the next level he could work harder off the ball, so if he wants to go and work for Postecoglou he’s got to put in the hard yards.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

James Maddison would be perfect for Tottenham.

The Leicester City ‘superstar‘ is one of the best attacking midfielders in the country. He can score goals, create chances, is deadly in set-pieces and will offer Spurs something that they don’t currently have in midfield.

Sinclair, however, is right. Just his brilliance on the ball will not be enough under Postecoglou, he will have to be much better off it as well, and we think he’s more than capable of that.

If Tottenham can sign Maddison this summer, he’ll take them to a whole new level.