TalkSPORT pundit says Postecoglou could replace Harry Kane with £22m player

Danny Murphy has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou might replace Harry Kane with Son Heung-min this season.

Murphy was speaking on TalkSPORT (10/8 10:44am) about the future of the England captain.

It appears as though Harry Kane is closer to leaving Tottenham than ever before.

A bid has now been accepted by Spurs from Bayern Munich worth £86m.

Kane had been leaning toward staying but a decision now has to be made in the coming hours and days.

Ange Postecoglou has been aware for some time that Kane could depart this summer.

Tottenham have signed a striker in this transfer window, but Alejo Veliz is not an immediate replacement for Kane.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Murphy has suggested that Tottenham boss Postecoglou should consider Son Heung-min as Kane’s replacement.

The £22m forward didn’t have his best campaign in a Spurs shirt last season but is now fully fit.

Whether he’s the player who should be replacing Kane is another matter.

Murphy says Tottenham should replace Kane with Son

Asked whether the club would have a plan in case Kane left this summer, Murphy said: “I think they’ll have a plan, I think he would have had an honest conversation with [Harry] Kane and his representatives and Daniel Levy about the possibility of Bayern if do reach a certain level what are they going to do.

“I’d be amazed if they hadn’t done that, it would be really bad planning.

“And I think in some ways it takes the pressure off him [Ange Postecoglou]. If they don’t have a great start, people will just elude to the fact they’ve lost their best striker, they’ve lost Kane, he’s going to have to give him some time to work his magic on his squad, bring someone in.

“So, I don’t worry for Tottenham and the manager moving forward, he was going to have to make a plan next summer without him anyway. It’s just brought forward that decision.

“Do you bring someone in, do you give Richarlison a run at it, do you play Son [Heung-min] centrally, or do you go out and find somebody?

“Postecoglou, to be fair to him, he knows the market. He’s good at finding gems, he’s good at finding diamonds in the rough.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham have been linked with Gift Orban and Jonathan David this summer and that interest might increase now.

Son is not a natural replacement for Kane at Tottenham as Murphy suggests, but has been prolific in a Spurs shirt before.

Whether he will be as effective without his strike partner alongside him is yet to be seen.

However, the arrival of James Maddison should increase the number of chances Tottenham create this season.