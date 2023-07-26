Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min says he is no longer suffering from the pain that plagued him last season.

The Spurs star revealed, in an interview with The Athletic, that he played through the pain barrier all season before having an operation this summer.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

And with the 31-year-old now back playing in pre-season, Spurs fans will be very relieved to hear he’s now feeling much fitter.

Speaking in the interview, Son said: “I really didn’t want it to come out officially that I had an operation but I feel good, feel fresh.

“I feel (like) a new man, I’m the type who is always hiding the pain.

“Last season, (I spent) the whole season in pain. It was incredible.

“I can’t even think about the pain, you know. Now I feel really good, fresh.”

Son largely suffered in silence last season and this revelation does give context to a disappointing season by his lofty standards.

The Korean managed 10 goals in 36 Premier League games, by no means a poor amount.

But when compared with his 23 goals in 35 Premier League games the season before, you can see the obvious dip.

Whether the forward has a goals target this year remains to be seen but he will be hoping to once again be crucial.

Spurs are entering a new era under manager Ange Postecoglou and Son will want to be at the heart of it.

Son says he’s no longer injured and is ready for Tottenham’s pre-season

Postecoglou’s Tottenham face off against Singapore’s Lion City Sailors today before jetting back to London.

And with new signing Manor Solomon impressing in Son’s absence, the latter will be keen to prove his worth again.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs have an abundance of options in wide positions this season and Postecoglou will have a lot of positive problems.

The former Celtic boss is known for his tactical flexibility and will enjoy having so many options across the front line.

Both Son and Solomon will surely be benefitted from the arrival of James Maddison, too.

His £40m move from Leicester City has also gone slightly under the radar with all the summer noise about Harry Kane.

And for a fee that looks like an incredible coup in this market, Tottenham have landed one of the Premier League’s best.

And Maddison, like Son, will have a point to prove this season.