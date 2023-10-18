TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose has claimed that Micky van de Ven has impressed him more than any other Tottenham Hotspur player this season, including James Maddison.

Spurs have had an incredible start to the new campaign. They are currently unbeaten and are on top of the Premier League table. Van de Ven has played a huge part in their success so far, and Ambrose claimed on talkSPORT that he has been blown away by the Dutchman.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose praises Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven

Tottenham signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer in a £43 million deal (Sky Sports).

The 22-year-old Dutchman was viewed as a fantastic talent, but there were a few concerns over whether he would hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Van de Ven has kicked those worries out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has been magnificent so far and up there with the best players in his position in the country this season.

James Maddison is the first name that will come out of people’s mouths when asked which Tottenham player has impressed them the most since the start of this campaign.

Darren Ambrose, however, has claimed on talkSPORT that it’s Van de Ven who has blown him away more than any other player at the club.

He said: “Van de Ven has impressed me more than anyone because not only has he come in and shown how good he is – he’s quick, strong, and reads the game well.

“Romero seems a different player because he’s got a partner next to him on a level with him now, he trusts him, and they’ve got that partnership built up.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Fantastic signing by Spurs

Tottenham’s recruitment team have come under fire on numerous occasions over the last few years and rightly so. They got a number of signings wrong.

However, this summer, they’ve barely put a foot wrong. Every single player they have brought in has done well, including Van de Ven, who looks like a brilliant find for Tottenham.

The Dutchman has all the qualities to be a world-class defender. He’s strong, good with the ball at his feet and in the air, and is absolutely rapid for a centre-back. The fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years.

If Van de Ven continues to develop like he has been doing, Tottenham won’t have to worry about another left-sided central defender for the better part of the next decade.