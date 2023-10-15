Clinton Morrison has labelled Micky van de Ven as one of the ‘signings of the summer’ after an impressive start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Van de Ven has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Tottenham career after making the switch from Wolfsburg over the summer.

The 22-year-old has slotted in seamlessly at centre-back and struck up a promising partnership with Cristian Romero.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Tottenham currently sit top of the Premier League table and remain unbeaten after eight games played.

While Spurs have been brilliant going forward under Ange Postecoglou so far, Van de Ven has played a key role in helping to shore up Spurs’ defence.

And Morrison has been speaking to Sky Sports about Van de Ven’s impact at Tottenham so far.

Van de Ven one of the ‘signings of the summer’

Morrison believes the addition of Van de Ven has helped to bring out the best in Cristian Romero so far this season.

“Van de Ven has made Romero a better player, he’s not losing his head as much,” the pundit said. “He’s younger than him. Everyone thought when he came in, he can cover the ground.

“The young lad can cover the ground, he scored the winner against Luton.”

He added: “I think the combination play between the two of them [Romero and Van de Ven] is really good. Romero’s aggressive, he can defend.

“We know he’s a good defender but sometimes he loses his head and gets a yellow card then makes another silly tackle and gets a red card.

“He’s so important to that team at the moment and Van de Ven could be one of the signings of the summer.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s big, he’s aggressive, he’s comfortable in possession and that’s down to the manager, Postecoglou.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Van de Ven has made quite the impact at Spurs so far and opened his account for the club in the 1-0 win at Luton.

The 22-year-old seems to compliment Romero perfectly at centre-back and his pace has been a huge asset for Tottenham this season.

It’s exciting for Spurs that the Dutchman is yet to reach his full potential and is still very much in the earlier stages of his career.