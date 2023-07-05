TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes Ange Postecoglou may actually be open to the idea of selling Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

The 29-year-old is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions ready to test Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s resolve.

Bayern have already had a £60 million bid knocked back for the England captain, but are expected to return with an improved offer.

Indeed, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Bayern are in direct contact with Tottenham and Kane is keen on a switch to Munich.

And Jordan has suggested that Postecoglou may not be entirely against the idea of selling the club’s all-time top goalscorer this summer.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jordan thinks Postecoglou could be open to selling Kane

Jordan believes Daniel Levy will want to avoid losing Kane for free next summer and that Postecoglou may be open to selling him due to his suitability to his style of football.

“I think £60m starts a conversation,” he told talkSPORT. “Because they’ve got a year to go, unless they’re going to get Harry to sign a new deal with them, which I doubt.

“I can’t see Daniel [Levy] letting this go to be a free transfer next year, so one of two things has to happen. He has to sell him or he has to get him to sign a new contract. I’m down the middle with it.

“But I think if Bayern Munich were to go up to £80m you’d really test the resolve of Daniel Levy. I think this might come down to Ange Postecoglou.

“I think he will be relaxed about the situation if he’s going to get all of that money back as an investment into the squad. Because maybe – with all due respect to Harry and how brilliant a player as he is – he might not play the way Postecoglou wants Tottenham to play.

“The fascinating part of this equation will be whether Harry Kane wants to play in Germany at this stage of his career.

“Does he want to uproot a young family and all that goes with that and go and play in Germany?

“It’s one thing going to play in Spain for Real Madrid and Barcelona, it’s another thing going to play in Germany for Bayern Munich. I don’t know, I’m not sure about it.”

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Postecoglou is expected to implement a high-energy, pressing style of football at Tottenham and there are doubts over whether Kane is suited to this.

Yet, the Englishman is at the very peak of his powers and netted an impressive total of 30 Premier League goals last season.

It seems unlikely that Postecoglou would be happy for Spurs to sell their star man, especially as he already faces an uphill battle to re-shape his current squad.

Tottenham will have a big decision to make over the coming weeks, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see them gamble on Kane’s future in the hope he has a change of heart while working under Postecoglou.