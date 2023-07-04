Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, and Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest.

There is a lot of positivity around Spurs right now. Everyone is excited about Ange Postecoglou and what he will do at the club, while the signings of Guglielmo Vicario and especially James Maddison has brought in a lot of joy as well.

The negative point, however, is that Kane’s future remains up in the air, with Bayern Munich really keen to sign him. Plettenberg has shared some worrying news for Tottenham fans on Twitter.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have convinced Harry Kane to leave Tottenham

Harry Kane has entered the final year of his contract, and the uncertainty around his future is arguably bigger than it has ever been before.

Yes, it was a lot more worrying for Tottenham fans when Manchester City were pushing to sign him, but Daniel Levy was in a very strong position back then.

Now, Spurs either have to cash in on Kane or run the risk of losing one of the best strikers in the world for zero money this time next year.

That may well be why Bayern are really keen to sign him, and Plettenberg has claimed that Marco Neppe, Bayern’s technical director, has convinced Kane to join them this summer.

The journalist tweeted: “News #Kane: Bayern in direct contact with Tottenham! A new offer is still planned. Boss Rummenigge in charge! He’s now leading the negotiations with #COYS.

“Neppe has convinced Kane to join Bayern this summer! Kane’s signal: He ONLY wants to join Bayern!”

TBR View:

It’s a really tricky situation for both Tottenham and Harry Kane.

On the one hand, moving to Bayern Munich makes a lot of sense for Kane, who Pep Guardiola thinks is an ‘exceptional’ player (talkSPORT). It’s a much easier league than the Premier League, he’ll be in the best team in the country and surrounded by much better players, and he’s guaranteed to win trophies there.

On the other hand, however, anyone can win trophies at Bayern Munich, which begs the question if Kane should just stay at Spurs for another year and look to sign for another English club.

It will be interesting to see what will happen, but Bayern sure seem confident that they can get this done.