TalkSPORT pundit says Andy Robertson looked exhausted for Liverpool at City











TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino has been critical of Liverpool and defender Andy Robertson for his performance at Manchester City.

Robertson was on the receiving end of a 4-1 hammering by City and was at fault for a couple of goals as well.

The Scot was criticised by Jamie Carragher after the game for his defensive awareness. And speaking on TalkSPORT this afternoon, Cascarino appeared to agree with Carragher, suggesting Robertson shouldn’t have been playing.

“I’m watching Andy Robertson at left-back, I know he played against Spain in midweek, he looked shattered. Tsimikas should have played. He looked shattered, the moment Mahrez got the ball. Both sides, City absolutely took it to Liverpool and it was so comfortable,” Cascarino said.

Robertson has been a key man for Jurgen Klopp during their time together at Liverpool.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Struggles

Robertson is like a number of Liverpool players this season. One week he’ll look superb and the next he’ll look a mile off the player we all know he is.

The Scot wasn’t the only one to struggle against Man City. And in fairness to him, any left-back would have found the task of keeping Riyad Mahrez quiet a difficult one.

Mahrez was a nightmare all afternoon and on the day, he made Robertson look ordinary.

TBR’s View: Robertson needs to be better

We all know how good Andy Robertson can be on his best days. But at the moment – and this weekend in particular – he just looked nowhere near it.

Liverpool are all about high energy when things are going well and while Robertson – who earns £100k-a-week – put a shift in as usual, Cascarino is right in suggesting he looked tired.

Liverpool’s hopes of Europe are clinging on now and if they are to turn it around, then players like Andy Robertson need to start to turn up.