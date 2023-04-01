Jamie Carragher slams Andy Robertson during Liverpool v Manchester City











Liverpool were hammered in the end by Manchester City today as Pep Guardiola’s side kept up the pressure on Arsenal.

A stunning second half display ensured City moved to within five points of the Gunners, who face Leeds United in the 3pm kick off.

Liverpool had actually got themselves into the lead when Mo Salah slammed home a fine goal after good work from Diogo Jota. However, after Julian Alvarez had equalised, the second half was a procession for City as they simply tore Liverpool to shreds.

Defensively, Liverpool were once again all over the place at times. And watching on, former Reds star Jamie Carragher picked out Andy Robertson for criticism, especially for his role in the first goal.

Taking to Twitter, Carragher pointed out how Robertson was caught out trying to press and ultimately cost his side a goal.

Roberston – who earns a whopping £100k-a-week – was actually hooked in the second half as Jurgen Klopp made some changes to try and stem the tide.

But in the end, nothing Klopp could do mattered and Liverpool simply looked a mile off City’s brilliance.

TBR’s View: Liverpool all over the place

While Man City were brilliant there was some comical defending on display at times from Liverpool today.

They simply couldn’t live with City and in wide areas in particular, they had absolutely not answer to things.

Robertson’s mistake here was a costly one as well. And Carragher is right to pick up on it. We always see Trent getting hammered, so it makes a change to see the Scot get some criticism as well.