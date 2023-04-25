TalkSPORT pundit reacts angrily to Richarlison's actions after Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham











Jamie O’Hara could not believe what Richarlison and a couple of other Tottenham Hotspur players did at full-time after they were hammered 6-1 by Newcastle United on Sunday.

Spurs are in a mess right now. Their manager, Antonio Conte, was sacked a month ago and the guy who replaced him, his own assistant Cristian Stellini, was shown the door this week.

Stellini had to leave after Tottenham were battered by Newcastle United. But, you just can’t point the finger at him, the players deserve the blame too – for their attitude and performances. Richarlison is one of them.

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara furious with Tottenham’s Richarlison

Big defeats happen in football – almost every club has been humiliated at one point or another over the years. Tottenham suffered that at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Spurs were absolutely awful from the very first minute.

It’s unacceptable for a club of their size to go 5-0 down after 21 minutes, but that’s how much of a mess they are in right now, and everyone at the club needs to stand up and take some responsibility.

What irked many Tottenham fans after the game was seeing Richarlison and one or two other players swapping shirts with their Newcastle counterparts.

O’Hara wasn’t aware of this. When Laura Woods told him about it on TalkSPORT, he was absolutely shocked.

“No they didn’t. No they did not,” he said, refusing to believe the host. “Get rid of them. Are you joking? Swapping shirts? You just got beat 6-1.”

Woods then said: “Apparently Richarlison took two shirts.”

O’Hara then lost it. He said: “Why would you want to swap a shirt in a game in which you’ve been completely embarrassed? That, for me, just sums up a modern football player. You think Roy Keane or Steven Gerrard would swap shirts after a massive game if you’ve got pumped?

“Are you joking? Get out! Are you winding me up? If you’re asking for a shirt after you’ve just got beat 6-1, get out of my football club.”

TBR View:

Richarlison probably meant no harm when he tried to swap shirts on Sunday, but you just can’t do that after your side got battered 6-1.

The Brazilian has had a really poor campaign in the Premier League this season. He’s yet to score a goal as well, which is a shocking statistic for someone who was signed in a £60 million deal (Sky Sports) last summer.

However, the problems at Tottenham run a lot deeper than just Richarlison or any other player. The board and Daniel Levy need to take responsibility, but as things stand, it doesn’t look great.

Richarlison has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently. It will be interesting to see if Spurs will consider cutting their losses and letting him go.

