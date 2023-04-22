Report: Barcelona could offer two players in swap deal to sign Tottenham's Richarlison











Richarlison has had a difficult campaign at Tottenham Hotspur so far, and the Brazilian could find a way out this summer with Barcelona reportedly interested in him.

Spurs signed the 25-year-old from Everton last year in a whopping £60 million deal (Sky Sports). A lot was expected of Richarlison, but he has been a disappointment, having scored zero goals in the Premier League since his move last year.

That, however, hasn’t put off Barcelona, who reportedly want to sign him this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona want to sign Richarlison from Tottenham

Inter Live reveal this week that Tottenham star Richarlison is a summer transfer target for Barcelona.

The Catalans are 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga table, and they are the favourites to win the league from this point on.

In the summer, despite their financial situation, Xavi’s side will try to get some deals done, and the report claims the Barcelona boss really likes Richarlison.

It’s unlikely Spurs would let him go for a small fee after paying so much for him last summer, which is why Barca are reportedly looking to pull off a huge swap deal.

It has been claimed that the Spanish giants are willing to offer both Franck Kessie and Clement Lenglet to Tottenham in exchange for Richarlison this summer.

Barcelona apparently view Richarlison as Robert Lewandowski’s eventual successor at the Camp Nou.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

TBR View:

If such an offer does arrive, it would be a really tricky decision for Tottenham.

Lenglet looks like he will be brought in permanently regardless of this deal, while Kessie has been a target for Spurs since his AC Milan days over a year ago.

Richarlison has clearly underperformed and nobody knows how he’ll fit into the next Tottenham manager’s plans when he comes in this summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Richarlison if Spurs receive bids for him.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all