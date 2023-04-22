Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: Yannick Bolasie delivers Fabio Vieira verdict











Arsenal fought back to record a 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Gunners were on the brink of losing 3-1 before scoring two late goals for a share of the spoils.

A poor error from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale gifted Carlos Alcaraz the opening goal in the first minute.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Gunners ace Theo Walcott then doubled the visitors’ lead in the 14th minute of the encounter.

Gabriel Martinelli halved the deficit on 20 minutes, Arsenal going in at the break 2-1 down.

Duje Caleta-Car then stunned the Gunners with a goal midway through the second half.

To their credit, Arsenal struck back with two quickfire goals in the last few minutes of normal time.

Martin Odegaard curled home on 88 minutes before Bukayo Saka equalised from close range two minutes later.

With eight minutes of stoppage time announced, Arsenal sensed a winner, but couldn’t get over the line.

‘Need someone to control the passing in the middle’

With Granit Xhaka absent through illness, Mikel Arteta handed Fabio Vieira an opportunity in the starting XI.

However, the 22-year-old failed to impress on the night, making little impact before coming off on the hour mark.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Goal.com’s Charles Watts gave him a 3/10 rating, while football.london’s Kaya Kaynak went with 4/10.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton ace Yannick Bolasie also felt Vieira didn’t have a great night.

He took to Twitter to say Arteta should’ve replaced the £30million man with Jorginho after the break.

Vieira is a talented player with a bright future, but perhaps the occasion got to him on Friday night.

Hopefully Xhaka will be fully fit and available for Wednesday night’s clash against Manchester City.

Given he felt unwell on the morning of the game, it doesn’t look as though he should be out for long.

Emile Smith Rowe could be another option in midfield in case Xhaka isn’t available.