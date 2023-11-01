TalkSPORT pundit has a message to West Ham fans who will boo Arsenal’s Declan Rice tonight

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has had a go at West Ham United fans who are planning to boo Arsenal star Declan Rice in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Irons host Mikel Arteta‘s side in what will be Rice’s first game back at the London Stadium since his big-money move to Arsenal in the summer. David Moyes has promised a warm welcome, but some West Ham fans on talkSPORT aren’t quite on the same page as their manager.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy blasts West Ham fans planning to boo Arsenal’s Declan Rice

Not many players receive a good welcome when they return to their old club for the first time after leaving them for a bigger side in the same city.

Declan Rice left one London club – West Ham United – to join another – Arsenal – and although everyone will agree that it was a massive step up, some Hammers fans were not too pleased with Rice’s decision in the summer transfer window.

As a result, there is some scepticism over how Rice will be treated at the London Stadium tonight. Jason Cundy is baffled that some West Ham fans are considering booing him.

He said: “If you’re a West Ham fan listening to this, if you boo Declan Rice, you are an absolute disgrace to your club, because of what he has done, what he has achieved.

“You know what has really annoyed me about West Ham fans? They bigged him up (in the summer) – “we want £100 million, we want £110 million, we’re not letting him go for this.” No one decides that. Yeah, you can come on and tell us how good he is.

“When he leaves (left), all the West Ham came crawling back when they started the season well, going “we’re the better team without him”. And I’m like “no, you’re not!””

Cundy stood his ground while speaking to a couple of West Ham fans who were hell-bent on booing Rice tonight. He called them a ‘disgrace’ as well.

Declan Rice doesn’t deserve boos

West Ham United fans absolutely adored Declan Rice when he was at their club.

The Englishman captained them to the Conference League title last season, and everybody knew at that point he was going to leave them for a bigger club. Rice chose Arsenal, and West Ham were well compensated – the Gunners agreed to pay them a club-record £105 million (The Athletic).

West Ham fans don’t have to applaud Rice when he returns to the London Stadium tonight, but booing him would be a bit harsh considering everything he has done for them over the years.

It will be interesting to see if Rice will start tonight. Arteta has already hinted that he will.