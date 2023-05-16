TalkSPORT pundit claims there's absolutely no chance Chelsea sign £150m star this summer











TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein has claimed there’s no chance Chelsea sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to dominate the headlines this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old has already been linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge, with his former boss Mauricio Pochettino set to join the Blues imminently.

Indeed, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claimed earlier this month that Pochettino would love to bring Kane to Chelsea with him.

But Andy Goldstein has told TalkSPORT that he thinks the 29-year-old wouldn’t even consider a switch across London.

No chance Kane joins Chelsea

While Goldstein believes Kane wouldn’t join Chelsea due to his loyalty to Spurs, Darren Bent suggested that Pochettino could change that.

“There’s no way, Harry Kane, knowing how much he loves Spurs, would go to Chelsea,” Goldstein said. “It will not happen. I’d be stunned.”

“I wouldn’t be stunned because Pochettino loves him,” Bent responded. “They love each other.”

“It’d be worse if he goes to Arsenal rather than Chelsea,” he added.

But Goldstein feels Kane wouldn’t want to ‘upset’ Spurs fans when he could have a pick of the clubs if he runs down his contract.

“It doesn’t matter, it’s exactly the same,” he said. “A lot of Spurs fans hate Arsenal as much as they hate Chelsea and vice versa.”

He added: “I can’t in a million years see Harry Kane [joining Chelsea]. If you can choose any club, why would you upset Spurs fans.”

Of course, Kane was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham nearly two years ago as Manchester City believed they could striker a £150 million deal.

But a move never materialised as Daniel Levy held firm on his valuation of the Tottenham talisman.

It would be a huge surprise to see Kane make the switch to west London given his close bond with the Spurs faithful.

The England captain will undoubtedly be wary of tarnishing his legacy should he decide to leave Spurs.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new striker and with Pochettino coming in, Kane would be perfect for them. But it’s unlikely that Tottenham would even consider selling their star man to their London rivals this summer.

