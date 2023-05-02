One Tottenham player Mauricio Pochettino would love to sign for Chelsea - journalist











Mauricio Pochettino is on the verge of becoming the new Chelsea manager, and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be on his wish list.

The Argentine spent over five years at Spurs and was absolutely fantastic for them. Even though he didn’t win anything, his time there was a really good one, and Tottenham fans adore him even to this day.

Sadly for them, he’s now reportedly about to join Chelsea and will take charge of the club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino would love to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham for Chelsea

It’s bad enough for Tottenham fans that Daniel Levy has refused to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club, but seeing their old boss lure their best player, Harry Kane, away from them would be absolutely devastating.

The England captain will enter the final year of his contract this summer. There is a genuine chance that he could leave the club, and when a player of his stature is available on the market, all the big players will be interested.

Chelsea are not big on the table now, but they are a massive club with huge resources.

If Pochettino asks them to sign Kane, money will not be an issue, but Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has revealed the two reasons why this deal is unlikely to happen this summer.

He told GiveMeSport: “Would Chelsea want him? Would [Mauricio] Pochettino want him? 100% yes. Would he go? Probably not.

“Two reasons, Tottenham probably would not want to do any business with Chelsea and I don’t think Kane would do that to the Tottenham fans either.”

TBR View:

Chelsea’s biggest problem at the moment is that they don’t have a good-enough striker. Kane would solve that issue instantly if they could sign him.

However, it would be a massive shock if Daniel Levy would even consider entering talks with the Stamford Bridge club.

Kane, who has been branded as a ‘very underrated‘ player despite being one of the best strikers in the world, will likely be a wanted man this summer, and it won’t be a surprise at all if he ends up leaving Spurs.

We just can’t see Chelsea being his next club though. Perhaps, it could be Manchester United? Only time will tell.

