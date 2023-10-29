TalkSPORT pundit claims 24-year-old Arsenal striker still isn’t good enough for Arteta

Eddie Nketiah might have scored a hat-trick this weekend but that doesn’t mean everyone is rating the Arsenal man just yet.

The recent England call up smashed three past a hapless Sheffield United side to make it a day to remember for him and his family at The Emirates.

However, Nketiah still has some convincing to do when it comes to some pundits and fans.

And one of those pundits is TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor, who admitted that he still isn’t convinced by the striker.

Gabby Agbonlahor still thinks Eddie Nketiah isn’t good enough

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Nketiah is likely to be the man for Mikel Arteta in the coming weeks.

However, TalkSPORT’s Agbonlahor remains unsure on the 24-year-old is good enough to go through the season heavily involved.

“He’s a good player. I look at Nketiah and I’m not judging him on today (against Sheffield United) because he’s not even getting that space against top defenders,” Agbonlahor said.

“I watched him against Spurs, didn’t have anything. Van de Ven and Romero had him on lock. I think he’s an ok striker to come on for Arsenal and come off the bench. I think he’s a good player, but I don’t think he’s the answer for Arsenal every game this season.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nketiah will hope for a big season to put him in contention for the Euros next summer.

We see where Agbonlahor is coming from in that Nketiah might still be a bit unproven in terms of going a full season as the main man.

However, to suggest he is just an ‘ok’ striker is perhaps a tad harsh from the TalkSPORT man.

Nketiah could do little more than he did yesterday and it doesn’t matter if it’s against a poor side, you have to just do the business against who is in front of you.

For Arsenal, it’s great for them to have a striker scoring goals while Jesus is out. And at the end of the day, that’s all Eddie Nketiah can do really.