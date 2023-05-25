TalkSPORT pundit can't see how club keep their manager, amid claims Tottenham are keen on him











Pundit Jason Cundy has admitted he’s not sure how Brighton & Hove Albion can keep manager Roberto De Zerbi who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy was reflecting on another impressive performance from The Seagulls.

They faced champions Manchester City at The Amex last night.

After falling behind to a Phil Foden tap-in, Julio Enciso scored one of the goals of the season.

The match finished 1-1, but Brighton more than held their own against an incredible Man City side.

Cundy was quick to praise De Zerbi for his work at Brighton and admitted he can’t see him staying at the club amid links with Tottenham.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Although Spurs are closely linked with Arne Slot, nothing has been signed yet.

The Dutch coach has also done a phenomenal job, but it’s to ignore De Zerbi’s achievements at Brighton.

He’s improved on the fine work done by Graham Potter and led his side into Europe for the first time in their history.

Tottenham target De Zerbi impresses again with Brighton

Cundy was speaking to a Brighton fan on TalkSPORT and said: “If De Zerbi keeps doing this, he won’t be at Brighton for long.

“De Zerbi’s caught the eye, he was linked with Juventus not that long ago.

“This is the problem when you’re doing it well at Brighton, overachieving in some ways, how are you going to hold onto him?”

Tottenham’s season has been in complete contrast to what De Zerbi has achieved at Brighton.

After such a promising start under Antonio Conte, their campaign has quickly fallen apart.

The club have no manager or director of football and may miss out on European football altogether this weekend.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs will be hoping Aston Villa slip up so they can qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Although it’s not the most prestigious competition, it offers them a brilliant chance of breaking their trophy duck.

Whoever takes over has a huge job on their hands.

Right now, it’s hard to see why Roberto De Zerbi would swap Brighton for Tottenham this summer.

