Fabrizio Romano shares update involving Tottenham target Arne Slot











Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Wednesday morning with an update on Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot.

Spurs have been heavily linked with the Feyenoord boss in recent weeks as they look for a new permanent manager.

Speculation has been intensifying of late, and it all seems to be heading in the right direction for Tottenham.

Photo by NESimages/Lute Kiers/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Journalist Graeme Bailey recently said that talks between Slot and Spurs are now progressing well.

He told the Talking Transfers podcast that we could well get a conclusion on this story within the next few days.

Meanwhile, Romano claimed earlier that negotiations between Feyenoord and Slot will take place in the next hours.

These would be regarding the conditions of his possible exit, with compensation a crucial point.

He added that Spurs would be informed as Slot is a frontrunner for the vacancy, albeit not the only candidate.

It’s great to see such optimistic speculation regarding Slot and Tottenham.

Spurs have endured a disappointingly underwhelming season and need to get their house in order.

At the start of the season, Tottenham looked like top-four candidates at the very least.

Now, seventh place is the best Spurs can hope for, and they could finish as low as ninth.

Slot would be a great shout for the Tottenham job in wake of his amazing work at Feyenoord and AZ.

Hopefully it won’t be long before Spurs also get a new sporting director in place.

Then, Tottenham can look to make waves in the summer transfer window in pursuit of glory next season.