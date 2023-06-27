TalkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara discussed Arsenal and Declan Rice last night, and the latter found an opportunity to fire some shots at the Gunners.

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal‘s priority this summer is to sign Rice. The England international is the man Mikel Arteta wants in his midfield, but a move to sign him is proving to be difficult.

Manchester City tabled their first bid for Rice last night, and O’Hara, a Tottenham fan, seemed delighted. Here’s what he said on talkSPORT.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara says Arsenal have ‘fumbled’ Declan Rice transfer

Arsenal seemed the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer for a while.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign him since January, and it initially didn’t look like they would face any stiff competition from a top club.

However, Manchester City now seem to be serious in their pursuit of Rice, and O’Hara believes Arsenal stand absolutely no chance of getting the West Ham skipper now.

He seemed delighted about that last night and decided to aim a few sly digs at the Gunners. Cundy spotted it right away and called him out on it.

Here’s how their conversation went last night:

O’Hara: “Arsenal have fumbled it…again.”

Cundy: “It looks like they may well have lost out.”

O’Hara: “You know what? Fair play to Arsenal because they’re back amongst it, they’re going for the big players.”

Cundy: “Why are you patronising them? You horrible man. You’re back an hour and you’re patronising the Gooners, you can’t hold it.”

O’Hara: “I’m not patronising them, all I’m saying is well done Arsenal. You’re back amongst it, you’re fighting for the best players in the world, you’re having a go.

“But, you’re still going to lose out, like they did with the Premier League, they’re still going to miss out. They’re going to come second in a one-horse race.”

TBR View:

Financially, Manchester City have to be considered the favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the resources to blow Arsenal and any other club out of the water for any player, and if it comes to it, that’s probably what they’ll do.

However, it’s not all over yet for Arsenal. The Gunners have done all the necessary groundwork to convince Rice to join them, and there is hope he will still do that.

It will be interesting to see how this saga ends, but we’re sure O’Hara will be on the moon if Arsenal end up missing out on Rice.