TalkSPORT journalist suggests 50-year-old won't replace Sam Allardyce at Leeds United

TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has suggested that he thinks Brendan Rodgers won’t be replacing Sam Allardyce at Leeds United this summer.

Leeds look set for a crucial summer ahead as they bid to bounce back after dropping down to the Championship.

The Whites went through three managers during the campaign, with Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia both being relieved of their duties before Allardyce was brought in earlier this month.

Allardyce was unable to keep Leeds in the Premier League as he picked up just one point from four games.

And Leeds have been linked with a move for former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as they prepare for a return to England’s second-tier.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic reported earlier this month that Leeds are likely to consider Rodgers should they drop down to the Championship.

But Alex Crook has suggested to GiveMeSport that he cannot see Rodgers taking a job outside the Premier League.

Crook on Rodgers to Leeds

Crook claims that Rodgers would be a good fit for Tottenham after being asked whether he could see Rodgers at Elland Road next season.

“No, I think he is still a Premier League manager and a good shout for Spurs,” the journalist said.

“I know he doesn’t fit the profile as a young, up-and-coming manager but he is someone that Daniel Levy has admired in the past.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Rodgers enjoyed a successful spell at Leicester as he guided them to an FA Cup back in 2021. But it’s fair to say that the last 18 months at the King Power Stadium have tarnished his reputation to some degree.

The 50-year-old struggled to keep Leicester out of trouble this season and left the club back in April after a miserable campaign.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not he would be interested in managing in the Championship once again.

He’s enjoyed spells at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester since guiding Swansea into the Premier League over 10 years ago.

The Northern Irishman would be a brilliant option for Leeds and the ideal candidate to build a new-look side around.

