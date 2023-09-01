Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson is reportedly on his way to London as Tottenham Hotspur continue to try to sign him.

Journalist Sam Matterface provided the latest details on the saga on TalkSPORT (1/9 12:22pm) this afternoon.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will hope to add at least one more player to his squad before tonight’s deadline.

Right now, the most likely player to fit that bill is Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

The two clubs have been in negotiation for some time although nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, in anticipation of a deal with Tottenham, Johnson is now reportedly on his way to London according to Sam Matterface.

He will want to be in place to sign on the dotted line if a move is on the cards.

Johnson on his way to London amid Tottenham interest

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Matterface said: “Now, Tottenham Hotspur. The Brennan Johnson saga.

“He’s on his way down to London. Now, the fee apparently is no longer a sticking point between these two.

“It’s now the structure of the deal and the finer details, they’ve got to that point where it’s just, how much gets paid upfront, how much paid over a certain section of the contract.

“But that looks like it’s moved just a little step closer as he’s inched down the motorway.”

There are contrasting reports about whether the ‘perfect’ Johnson is on his way to London to sign for Tottenham.

At the same time as Matterface’s report, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett posted on social media: “Brennan Johnson still at #nffc training ground with rest of Forest squad, who travel to London this pm ahead of #cfc game tmrw.

“Talks with #thfc progressing, with possible £45m fee, but another source says suggestion of an agreement between clubs is premature.”

Only time will tell whether Johnson is in London to sign for Spurs or to face rivals Chelsea instead.