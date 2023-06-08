Arsenal may have work to do in the race to sign Ivan Fresneda, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that it is Borussia Dortmund who are leading the charge for the young right-back.

Romano has taken to Twitter on Thursday to suggest that Dortmund are in talks to sign Ivan Fresneda. He did however, stress that nothing is particularly close right now.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It does appear that Fresneda is likely to leave Real Valladolid this summer. They were relegated from La Liga this past season.

Romano says Dortmund lead race for Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda

Reports from The Sun this week noted that Arsenal remain admirers of Fresneda. And the 18-year-old is now available for £17.5 million after being valued at £35 million in the January transfer window.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new right-back in the summer. And Fresneda would be an exciting addition after a bright start to his career.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta’s side, Romano has now claimed that it is Dortmund who are on pole position to sign the youngster this summer…

Borussia Dortmund are leading the race since January for Iván Fresneda but as of today nothing is done, sealed or agreed. There’s still work to do before signing the Spanish RB. ✨🇪🇸 #BVB No announcement imminent, no deal in place yet. Just talks ongoing with BVB on it. pic.twitter.com/a4TILM4Qi3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Arsenal probably do need another right-back in this window. Benjamin White was a revelation in the role this past season. And Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a decent addition.

Unfortunately, Tomiyasu has struggled with injuries since his arrival. And the Gunners are going to be back in the Champions League next year.

Clearly, Arsenal have greater priorities in this window. So the chance to sign a ‘fantastic‘ talent for just £17.5 million seems to be one which is too good to turn down.

But Arsenal have work to do if they are going to win the race as Dortmund can clearly provide formidable opposition.