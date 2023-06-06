Report: 2020 Arsenal signing expected to leave with Arteta eyeing deal for £17.5m player this summer











Cedric Soares is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners reviving their interest in signing Ivan Fresneda in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Ivan Fresneda may be available for just £17.5 million this summer.

That may be a blow for Cedric Soares. Reports from the Evening Standard have previously suggested that Cedric wanted to fight for his place at the Emirates following his loan spell at Fulham.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The Portuguese left in January after struggling for minutes in the first-half of the season. Unfortunately, his move to Craven Cottage did little for his game-time. And there was little doubt over whether Fulham would let him return to his parent club in the summer.

Cedric still expected to leave Arsenal

Cedric wants to stay at Arsenal. However, The Sun reports that with Arsenal eyeing Fresneda again, Cedric is still expected to be moved on.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It is little surprise to hear that Arsenal want to let the 31-year-old go. The Gunners have stepped up several levels since he arrived. And their progress over the last 12 months has been rapid.

Ben White has been superb at right-back. And if they can add Fresneda to the ranks, they have some outstanding options to pick from heading into next year.

Cedric has done a decent job during his time in North London. And he is someone who can play in either full-back role. But Arsenal have little reason to keep him around – when it comes to what he can do on the pitch.

And Cedric will surely understand that. He left for Fulham in January to play more. So he will be under few illusions when it comes to the challenge facing him if he does find himself back in Arteta’s ranks next year.