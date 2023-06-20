Tottenham Hotspur fans were put on alert on Monday night with claims that Son Heung-min is set to attract a big offer from the Saudi Pro League.

According to ESPN, Al Ittihad are expected to make a bid of around £51 million for Son. Meanwhile, they are prepared to offer the South Korean a contract worth around £493,000-a-week.

Tottenham have no interest in letting the 30-year-old leave. But the report claims that the Saudi club believe that Son could be convinced to make the move. So it will be very interesting to see how the speculation develops over the coming weeks and months.

What Nuno previously said about Son amid interest in Tottenham star

Of course, it is particularly notable that Al Ittihad are the team preparing the offer as they are the team managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Nuno’s time at Tottenham did not go to plan. But it was Son who got his tenure off to a flyer. The South Korean scored the winning goal as Spurs beat Manchester City on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

And Nuno went on to speak about just how highly he rates Son.

“Sonny and the talent he has is amazing. I truly believe that he is versatile enough to play and develop the tasks in all the positions at the front. He’s dynamic, has speed and he knows the game,” he told Tottenham’s official website.

“Like I said before, Sonny is in the moment where he knows and he can find the gaps, the spaces and he’s a killer, a killer. He did ok but I still believe that even in the first half he had actions that he will do better for sure in the future.”

Son played an important role in Nuno’s brief time at Tottenham. Of course, the Portuguese was appointed as it seemed that the club may end up losing Harry Kane.

Kane took some time to get going after staying put. But Son stepped up, scoring four goals under Nuno. Remarkably, three of those goals proved to be winners.

So it is not difficult to see why Nuno is now keen to be reunited with Son in Saudi Arabia. But Tottenham fans will hope that the forward has no interest in going.