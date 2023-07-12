Dean Jones is coming round to the idea that Thiago Alcantara could leave Liverpool this summer.

Earlier this week, Jones stated that he wasn’t so sold on the idea that Thiago could leave, claiming that the Spaniard would only depart Anfield if a big club came in for him, but now, he’s changed his stance.

Indeed, the journalist said on the Ranks FC Patreon page that he’s taking the rumours of Thiago potentially leaving a bit more seriously now, claiming that the ‘world class’ midfielder is now open-minded about a move, while Liverpool are also open to the idea of letting the Spaniard go.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thiago could leave

Jones shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“The talk around Thiago leaving does continue to get louder – I am actually taking it a bit more seriously than I was when speaking about it on Monday’s pod. He’s open minded about this and so are Liverpool, who would certainly be helped if his wages were no longer on the account,” Jones wrote.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Makes sense

As much as we all love Thiago and his elegent style of play, it would make sense if he were to leave Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have already signed two new creative midfielders over the past few weeks, and when you factor in Thiago’s injury record and high wages, getting him out of the door makes good business sense.

Of course, if you can keep him fit, Thiago remains one of Liverpool’s best players, but as we’ve seen, that is easier said than done these days.

Thiago is a genius with the ball at his feet, but sadly, it may be time for Liverpool to pivot away from the former Bayern Munich man and bring through some younger, more reliable options.