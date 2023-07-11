Thiago Alcantara’s future appears to be up in the air at the moment as Liverpool’s midfield rebuild continues.

The Reds have already signed two new creative midfielders this summer, and it looks as though Romeo Lavia could well be the next player through the door at Anfield.

Three new midfield additions would suggest that there could be some departures, and due to his contract status and injury record, Thiago is a prime candidate to go.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Liverpool aren’t all that keen to sell their ‘world class’ midfielder, but that situation could change if a big club does come in for him.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago move could happen

Jones shared his verdict on Thiago’s future.

“I think the situation here is that they’re not looking to get rid of Thiago, they would be open to it if Thiago really wanted to go. Nobody I have spoken to has suggested that Liverpool will forcibly try to get him to leave the club, so I wouldn’t suggest that would be the case. You wonder how Thiago would fit into this team now, but there are a lot of games in this season and the first choice three or four won’t be there every week,” Jones said.

“I don’t think Liverpool are trying to offload him at the moment, and that will only change if a significant club comes knocking and Thiago has his head turned a bit and decides he does want to go and try something new.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Who would want him?

Thiago is a fantastic player, but it’s hard to envisage any of Europe’s biggest clubs coming in for the Spaniard at this point.

As we’ve mentioned, his injury issues are notable, and nowadays, many of the big clubs are looking to rebuild with younger players rather than looking for a player like Thiago who is in the twilight of his career.

It would be a bit surprising if Thiago does get an offer from a big club, so don’t be too shocked if he remains at Liverpool for another year.