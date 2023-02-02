Takehiro Tomiyasu hates facing Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal training











Takehiro Tomiyasu has now said that he hates facing Gabriel Martinelli more than any other player in Arsenal training.

The Japanese defender was speaking to Goal.com ahead of Arsenal’s trip to strugglers Everton on Saturday.

Tomiyasu has only played a bit-part for Arsenal in the league this season.

Mikel Arteta opted for Ben White at right-back at the start of the campaign and hasn’t looked back.

Tomiyasu has regularly been used as a substitute, and has occasionally deputised for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 24-year-old’s versatility makes him such a valuable asset to Arsenal.

His favoured position is right-back, but he can play across the back line in either a four-man or five-man defence.

Tomiyasu has had a few knocks this season, but appears to be fully fit once again.

It’s going to take a monumental effort to displace White in the Gunners first team right now.

However, if Tomiyasu can get the best of Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal training, it may give Arteta something to think about.

Tomiyasu names Martinelli as toughest player to face in Arsenal training

Speaking to Goal, Tomiyasu was asked who he’s glad he doesn’t have to come up against in the league.

“Gabriel Martinelli,” Tomiyasu answered. “He never stops.

“He has pace, aggression. He’s still young, but when he has the ball he wants to make the difference, he wants to do something.”

Martinelli has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League this season.

He’s made the left wing position his own at Arsenal, starting every single league game.

He’s already got seven goals and a couple of assists, and has made life incredibly difficult for plenty of full-backs.

Martinelli is also close to extending his contract at The Emirates, which is fantastic news for Arteta.

It might not be such good news for Tomiyasu, who will now have to face Martinelli for years to come in Arsenal training.

As long as he keeps tormenting the opposition every weekend, the Japanese isn’t likely to mind.

