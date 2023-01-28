Arsenal news: Gabriel Martinelli agrees new Gunners contract











Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old is reportedly set to pen fresh terms until the summer of 2027.

Martinelli’s current contract runs until the end of next season, although Arsenal hold a two-year option.

However, the Brazilian has now agreed a new deal to extend his stay with the Premier League leaders.

“The draft deal is in the process of being finalised,” wrote David Ornstein.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to The Sun, Martinelli’s salary will go from £70,000-a-week to £180,000-a-week.

As per Spotrac, this would make him the third highest-earning player at Arsenal, behind Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus.

Martinelli has played 26 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

His efforts have helped Mikel Arteta’s team climb to the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners are now aiming to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Another win for Arsenal – TBR View

Fantastic news for Arsenal and for Martinelli.

The Gunners took a chance on the player when they signed him from Ituano for a modest £6million several years ago.

Martinelli impressed from the off, becoming the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka to net double-figures in his debut Arsenal season.

Although it took the Brazilian a while to become an established regular, he is now absolutely shining at Arsenal.

Martinelli and Arsenal have grown and prospered together, and in the coming years, hopefully the two will win a lot together.