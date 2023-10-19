Sutton says he’s been amazed by 22-year-old and £35 million Liverpool teammate

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as he backed Liverpool to win the Merseyside derby this weekend.

Sutton was speaking to BBC Sport as he predicted that Jurgen Klopp’s side will win 2-0 once again against Everton at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai has definitely been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season. He has been an inspired signing for the Reds, seamlessly fitting into the club’s midfield and producing a number of moments of magic.

It has been a slightly trickier start to life on Merseyside for Alexis Mac Allister. It was one of the coups of the summer for Liverpool to sign the 24-year-old for £35 million off the back of his amazing campaign for Brighton and Argentina.

Chris Sutton lauds Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister

However, he has often been tasked to play the more defensive role in Liverpool’s midfield. And it is probably fair to say that that is not his best position.

Nevertheless, Chris Sutton lauded both players ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Everton this weekend.

“Everton’s overall record against Liverpool is pretty wretched, with one win home or away since 2010, and I can’t see much changing this time,” he told BBC Sport, as he predicted a 2-0 home win.

“I don’t think the Reds will run away with it but I’ve been very impressed by Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in their midfield, and they have got so many talented attackers. It just feels like they will be too strong for the Toffees.

“Liverpool have beaten Everton by two goals at Anfield in each of the past two seasons, so I am going to go with that same scoreline. I would have gone with a goal for Everton but my daughter is telling me 2-0 again, so I am going to listen to her.”

Liverpool will be wary of taking Everton lightly

Everton do appear to have started to have turned a corner. They have won three of their last four games in all competitions, beating both Bournemouth and Brentford in the Premier League.

But it does appear that it is going to be another tricky season for the Toffees. You would think that they should have enough in the tank to keep themselves out of the bottom three. But it does already feel as though it is not going to be a spectacular campaign on the pitch.

However, that will all change if they manage to claim a positive result against Liverpool this weekend. That would be a real statement from Sean Dyche’s side.

And with Liverpool not quite the force they once were, Everton will feel that there is an opportunity to spring a surprise.