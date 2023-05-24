'Surprising': Balague urges Tottenham to consider 56-year-old boss who could be about to leave PL rival











Guillem Balague believes that Tottenham Hotspur should be considering Julen Lopetegui if he ends up leaving Wolves in the near future.

Balague was speaking on Twitter as Spurs continue their search for their next manager – while the Spaniard appears to be considering his future at Molineux.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The appointment of Julen Lopetegui has proved to be an inspired one from Wolves. He took over when the club were inside the bottom three. And of course, they went into the World Cup bottom of the Premier League table.

Balague surprised Tottenham haven’t considered Lopetegui

There have been some nervy times. But Wolves are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Unfortunately for their fans, there appears to be a major question mark over whether Lopetegui will stick around.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

As reported by Balague for BBC Sport, his future is in doubt. Lopetegui recently noted that he was not aware of the financial fair play constraints he will have to work with during the summer transfer window.

And Balague has suggested that Tottenham should be on alert in case Lopetegui does leave…

Considering that Lopetegui should be a candidate to manager of the year and if his time at Wolves reaches an end, I find surprising that Spurs have not put him in the managerial shortlist Reasons that show his quick adaptation to the #PL in a little thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/Pi0lR6xm7v — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 24, 2023

Tottenham, of course, appear to be edging closer to appointing Arne Slot as their next boss. And it does seem to be an exciting appointment, with Slot winning the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord this year.

The Dutchman is someone who will manage the project and give supporters something to really buy into again.

But Spurs would be foolish to not consider Lopetegui if he becomes available. The 56-year-old has managed Spain and Real Madrid. And he won the Europa League with Sevilla.

It was a coup for Wolves to bring him to Molineux. And he would arguably be the kind of big name which would possibly hand Tottenham a boost in the upcoming transfer market.