‘Surprised’: Barry Ferguson couldn’t believe a refereeing decision that sent the Celtic fans ‘absolutely crazy’ vs Kilmarnock

Celtic maintained their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend with a very impressive 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

It’s not to wild to suggest that Celtic could have had at least seven or eight if it weren’t for the performance of the Kilmarnock ‘keeper.

However, they did suffer a little scare when, at 2-0, Kilmarnock pulled a goal back through David Watson. But Barry Ferguson believes that the goal shouldn’t have stood.

The former Rangers hero was amazed that the play wasn’t pulled back after a foul on Greg Taylor left the Celtic defender out of position and allowed Killie to go and pull a goal back.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I thought it was foul [against Greg Taylor]. I did. Obviously, Kilmarnock go up and get that equaliser but I just think it made Celtic angry.

“Obviously frustrated with the decision, you could hear the crowd going absolutely crazy with the decision.

“But for me, I did genuinely think it was I foul and I was I was surprised that the referee didn’t give it.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Luckily for Celtic, that mistake by the referee never amounted to anything as Greg Taylor himself hit the third goal that secured the three points and kept Celtic’s lead at the top of the table.

But this just shows that VAR still has its flaws in the Scottish game. This also shows that the referees, despite the help that VAR is meant to offer, are getting some big decisions wrong.

Thankfully, Celtic had the quality to finish off the game and it caused no harm the the title defence. Celtic are still unbeaten. Still at the top of the league and still on course for three in a row.

