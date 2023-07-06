‘Superstar’ talent Arsenal reportedly tried to sign has joined Real Madrid instead

Speculation linking Arsenal with Arda Guler has been doing the rounds for a number of months now.

Ahead of the January transfer window, the Gunners had reportedly made a ‘serious’ offer for the attacking talent.

More recently, Spanish outlet AS reported that Arsenal were ready to trigger Guler’s release clause at Fenerbahce.

Other Premier League clubs alongside the Gunners have apparently been eyeing the 18-year-old prodigy too.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United were in pursuit of Guler.

However, the Turkey international will not be playing at Arsenal anytime soon.

Indeed, he won’t be playing at any other Premier League club, for that matter.

Over the past few days, speculation linking Guler with Real Madrid has intensified massively.

And on Thursday, Los Blancos announced that they had completed a move for the teenage talent.

They confirmed on their official website that Guler had penned a six-year contract at the Bernabeu.

According to Goal.com, the youngster cost £17million, with up to £8.5million in potential add-ons too.

Our view

Admittedly, Arsenal aren’t exactly in great need of attacking midfielders at this moment in time.

The Gunners currently have four in their ranks. Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and now Kai Havertz.

However, Guler would’ve been a good shout for Arsenal nonetheless.

He is an amazing player who has backed to become a ‘superstar‘ in the coming years.

The fact that Real have now gone out and signed Guler is testament to just how much potential he has.

And for just £17million plus add-ons, he is an absolute bargain.