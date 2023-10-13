‘Superb’ player confirms he rejected Leeds United move this summer

Ilias Akhomach has revealed the real reason why he decided to reject Leeds United in the summer.

The talented 19-year-old winger was leaving Barcelona, and he was linked with a whole host of clubs. Leeds were very keen to get him and even looked like the favourites at one point. However, the move did not materialise, and Akhomach has now revealed why.

Ilias Akhomach explains why he rejected Leeds United

Ilias Akhomach was one of Barcelona’s most exciting young players.

The ‘superb‘ teenager’s contract at the Camp Nou came to an end last summer, and a number of clubs across Europe held talks to sign him.

Sport revealed back in May that Akhomach, despite interest from clubs like Arsenal and Milan, reached an agreement to join Leeds United, but that deal collapsed in the end.

The outlet stated at the time it was because Victor Orta and Javi Gracia were shown the door. Akhomach has now shed some light on the situation.

He told Sport: “I was going to go to the Premier League. That’s the truth.

“But then ,I thought about it very carefully with my family, the sports director (Víctor Orta) left, there were many changes, Leeds went down to second (division).

“Something was happening inside me that, when my family told me about it, I don’t know… There was something I didn’t like about going to Leeds. It was a lot of change. I said I had to put up with it.”

He would’ve played more at Leeds

Leeds United’s relegation was probably the deciding factor for Akhomach in the end.

Nobody really wants to leave a club like Barcelona to play in the Championship, especially when they have lucrative offers from top-flight clubs on the table.

Akhomach joined Villarreal in the summer. He has played five times in La Liga for the Yellow Submarine, but none of them have come from the start.

If he had joined Leeds, we’re sure he would’ve been a regular starter at Elland Road.