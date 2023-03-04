Report: Leeds agree deal with Barcelona gem Ilias Akhomach











Leeds United have reportedly agreed a four-year deal with Barcelona talent Ilias Akhomach.

This is according to Spain’s El Chiringuito TV, who took to Twitter with their update.

“Ilias Akhomach, Barca Atletic winger, has reached an agreement with Leeds United for the next four seasons,” they wrote.

Photo by Noelia Deniz/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

“The Spanish-Moroccan’s contract ends in June and would arrive on a free transfer to Victor Orta’s team.”

Well, this is a bolt from the blue.

Obviously the summer transfer window is months away, and Leeds are fully focused on the present.

However, if the report is true, it shows Orta is continuing to work hard behind the scenes for the club’s future.

Akhomach is an incredibly talented player – indeed, he’s said to be one of the top talents at Barca.

The 18-year-old captains Spain’s Under-19s and has made three senior appearances for the Blaugrana.

‘Fantastic technique’

Football Talent Scout published an in-depth article in 2020 where they called him ‘one of the most talented and spectacular players in La Masia’.

‘Ilias is mainly a right-winger, but he can also play on the left wing, as one of the attacking midfielders or as a false nine,’ they wrote.

‘He is an unpredictable player, with fantastic technique, body balance & acceleration.

‘He is great in tight spaces and winning duels with 2 or 3 players is no problem for him.

‘He’s also a very creative player. Ilias can find free space and pass a ball between the lines or play an accurate long ball.

‘He is very elegant with the ball and constantly causes havoc around the penalty area.

‘Ball control, movement and tactical intelligence are also at a very high level.’

FTS also said Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco were eyeing Akhomach in the past.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

All in all, if the report is true, then Leeds have got themselves an absolute gem of a player.

Obviously it remains to be seen whether he’d go straight into the first team or feature for the Under-21s first.

However, Wilfried Gnonto joined Leeds as one for the future, and very quickly became a star in the senior team.

We’ll see if anything official emerges in the coming days, weeks or months.