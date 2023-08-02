‘Superb’ Arsenal player spotted back in first-team training, after claims he could be sold this summer

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has been spotted back in first-team training today, after claims he could be heading out the door.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford shot-stopper David Raya over the past few days.

David Ornstein broke the news on Sunday that Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign the Spanish goalkeeper this summer.

Of course, Arsenal already have a brilliant goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale, who played a key role under Mikel Arteta last season. But if Raya does make the switch to North London, he’s expected to battle it out with Ramsdale for the number one spot.

The Evening Standard claimed on Monday that Arsenal will attempt to offload Matt Turner if Raya comes through the door.

And the 29-year-old goalkeeper has been spotted back in training after claims he could be on the move.

Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Turner back in Arsenal training

Turner was back training with the Arsenal first-team once again yesterday after an extended break.

This was due to his involvement in an international tournament with the USMNT.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Turner only joined Arsenal last summer as he made the switch from MLS outfit New England.

He’s proven to be a ‘superb’ goalkeeper while on international duty with the USMNT. But he’s yet to get a real opportunity at Arsenal.

This is mainly down to Ramsdale’s brilliant form last season, with Turner making just seven appearances in all competitions.

Turner has been heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest and if Raya comes through the door, it’s a move that would make sense for both parties.