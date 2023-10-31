Arsenal are flying high near the the top of the Premier League right now.

The Gunners are looking good value for another title challenge, and many of their top players are at the top of their games right now.

One such player who is performing brilliantly is Ben White.

The defender is proving to be a vital player for Arsenal both at right-back and at centre-back, and according to Fabrizio Romano, a new contract is in the offing.

Speaking on The Debrief, Romano says that Arsenal are very happy with White as of late, stating that they believe he’s an incredible professional who can help in a number of positions.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal buzzing with White

Romano shared what he knows about the £50m man.

“Yes, new contract talks are ongoing. Ben White is very happy at Arsenal, and Arsenal are super happy with him. He’s a super professional guy who can help in different positions, they’re very happy with Ben White in general. The idea is to extend his contract, in the last year they extended six or seven contracts for important players, the new deal of Ben White will be discussed in the next weeks, the player wants to stay and the club want him to stay,” Romano said.

White has been brilliant

Romano says that Arsenal are over the moon with White, and it’s not hard to understand why.

The former Brighton man has been so important for the Gunners this season. He’s been incredibly consistent in a number of positions, and there’s an argument to make that he’s been Arsenal’s best defender.

Many turned their nose up at White when he first arrived for that £50m fee, but now, he’s silenced all of his critics and has become the superstar that many knew he could be from a young age.

White continues to improve each and every season.