Stuart Pearce has been raving about young Spanish striker Abel Ruiz, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Pearce was covering England’s Under-21 European Championships win over Spain for Channel 4 yesterday.

It was a fantastic moment for the Young Lions as they won the trophy for the first time since 1984.

Curtis Jones scored the decisive goal, deflecting Cole Palmer’s free-kick past the goalkeeper.

However, the key moment of the match was James Trafford’s penalty save to deny Abel Ruiz in the final seconds.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon also deserves a mention after winning the Player of the Tournament award.

Ruiz won the penalty after contact with Levi Colwill, but couldn’t convert his spot kick.

In the build-up to the match, Stuart Pearce identified Ruiz as Spain’s danger man, something that will interest Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with the number nine after a good season with Portuguese side Braga.

It wasn’t the audition he would have hoped for as he couldn’t take the game to extra time from 12 yards.

Pearce impressed with Newcastle target Ruiz

Ahead of the game, Pearce said: “The Spanish have shown especially in the semi-final that they’ve got the ability to play through teams and be very clinical.

“Abel Ruiz, the centre-forward [is the biggest threat]. Fantastic hold-up play, links the play together, really good eye for a goal.

“He’s the one that they’ve got to look out for I think.”

Ruiz did look bright throughout the game, impressing with his movement and finding space in the final third.

He’s a technically proficient player and works well in a system that allows him to drop off at times.

However, finishing has been his Achilles heel throughout the tournament.

During the group stages, he missed several brilliant opportunities to score, although Spain weren’t punished for his sloppiness.

The penalty miss in the final was unfortunate but summed up his confidence in front of goal.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Newcastle may be looking at Ruiz for the reasons Pearce suggested as opposed to his skills as an out-and-out centre-forward,

Partnered with either Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak he could do a job for Newcastle.

However, he’s far from ready to play as a lone centre-forward in the Premier League.