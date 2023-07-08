Newcastle looking at ‘ultra-technical’ forward, he could face Gordon tonight

Newcastle United are looking at young Spanish forward Abel Ruiz as a potential signing this summer.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who was previewing the Under-21 Euros final on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

It’s an exciting day for England fans as the Under-21s prepare for a huge match tonight.

They face Spain after going through the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

Newcastle fans will be keeping a particularly close eye on forward Anthony Gordon.

The 22-year-old has been used in an unfamiliar central forward role throughout the tournament.

He’s performed really well in that position which could give Eddie Howe something to think about going into next season.

Newcastle boss Howe might also be looking at Spain’s centre-forward Abel Ruiz as well.

The young forward has also had a brilliant tournament and that’s alerted several Premier League clubs.

Tonight could be the night when the Spaniard convinces Newcastle to make a move for him this summer.

Newcastle looking at Abel Ruiz

Speaking about the Spanish forward, Bailey said: “Abel Ruiz, striker, 23-year-old Braga player, was at Barcelona.

“My understanding is a lot of English teams are keeping an eye on him and have been watching him, he did well at Braga last year.

“The likes of Newcastle, West Ham, ultra-technical, not dissimilar to Goncalo Ramos but maybe a lot cheaper, maybe a lot better on the ground some would argue.

“Fascinating player, keep an eye on him, I think he’s one a lot will be watching.”

Abel Ruiz is an interesting centre-forward and very different to Newcastle’s current options.

He’s not got the searing pace of Alexander Isak or the poaching instinct of Callum Wilson.

Instead, he prefers to drop slightly deeper and get involved in the build-up of attacks.

His best goalscoring tally in a season came last year when he scored eight goals but also provided six assists.

Spain tend to use him as a standard centre-forward on the last man, which doesn’t suit his skill set as well.

If Newcastle are looking at Ruiz, they may not see the best of him tonight, particularly given the way England have been defending.

However, Ruiz would offer Howe an alternative up front if he did make a move for the 23-year-old.

He’s only going to continue improving although he’s not quite the finished product yet.