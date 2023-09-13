‘Struggled’: Nations media were not happy with the performance of £120k-a-week Aston Villa player last night

Aston Villa had various footballers playing for their country during the international break and one did not have his best match last night.

England were playing Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday night and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn sadly did not have the best impact as his Scotland side lost 3-1.

McGinn has played well for Villa this season and also played well for Scotland in their last match but sadly wasn’t at his best for the match between rivals.

The Scottish media provided their views and ratings of the two nations following the match and they were not impressed with the performance of the Aston Villa player.

John McGinn has frustrating evening with Scotland

It was a huge match for both despite it just being a friendly as there is no doubt a bitter rivalry between the two countries.

The media were not best pleased with the performance of the Scottish players and this saw McGinn not receive the best rating on the night.

The Daily Record gave the midfielder a six out of ten and said: “Tartan Army talisman struggled to impose himself on the game in the first half. Looked far more like it after the break as Scotland upped the tempo. Had one 20 yard drive blocked and headed Robertson cross just over but his ball to skipper led to goal.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun gave him a five out of ten. They said: “Plying his trade in the English Premiership, the Aston Villa midfielder was determined to make his mark in this 150th Heritage match. Sadly, it wasn’t his or Scotland’s night.”

All associated with Villa will know that the £120k-a-week midfielder can be ‘outstanding‘ when at his best but sadly he was not last night.

Manager Unai Emery will be hoping that McGinn will not carry this poor form into Villa’s game on the weekend. It’s a big one against Crystal Palace and they need the three points after a poor performance against Liverpool.