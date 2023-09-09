‘Nothing short of outstanding’: Media absolutely blown away by ‘stunning’ Aston Villa player

One Aston Villa player shone on international duty and the media were very quick to praise him following his performance.

It is always good to see players from your club performing well on international duty and Aston Villa will be hoping they can bring this form back to the club.

Midfielder John McGinn was playing for his country Scotland last night and excelled massively. The player managed to score a goal in a 3-0 victory.

It was an impressive performance and helped Scotland have a very comfortable lead at the top of their UEFA European Qualifying group.

John McGinn shines on international duty

McGinn has been playing well for Villa so far, scoring one goal in four appearances, and he has continued his good form for his nation.

The player ratings from the Glasgow Live praised McGinn. They gave the midfielder an eight out of ten and said: “Mr Consistent was at it again. Good flick on for McTominay’s early goal and a stunning curler on the half hour mark.

“His form for both club and country has been nothing short of outstanding for the past two years, at the least. Probably Scotland’s best player.”

No doubt it will be fantastic to see that the 28 year-old managed to score again. His tally for Scotland is very impressive as he has managed 16 goals in 55 appearances.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Villa. They have managed two wins and two losses, but the losses to Liverpool and Newcastle were very one-sided and showed their players need to perform better if they want to battle near the top.

Hopefully, performances like the one on international duty by McGinn will show that they have the players needed to succeed this season.