‘Strongly disagree’: Stan Petrov was seriously unhappy at Brendan Rodgers’ pre-match Celtic comments

Before Celtic took to the pitch to take on Lazio, Brendan Rodgers held his usual pre-match interview from the sidelines.

The Celtic manager said he was looking forward to the game against the Italians. And whilst assessing Celtic chances of winning the match, Rodgers spoke about how the Celtic squad still developing for the competition.

Former Celtic hero, Stan Petrov, was seriously unhappy with those comments and said that Rodgers should be instilling confidence in his players ahead of such a huge occasion.

Petrov said [TNT Sports], “I strongly disagree with Brendon. We’re not talking about development? This is the Champions League.

“This is something that you have to be ready for. This is what the club demands.

“And those players have played together long enough. Two or three changes because of the situations.

“But I believe that the manager, manager Brendan Rodgers, should be willing to push the players and give them the confidence that they can go and win. That they’re ready.

“Not about development. We’re talking about Celtic breaking to the next stage. This is what it’s all about. Developing in those games? That don’t stand for me.”

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Petrov is correct, of course. Ten games into the season and Celtic should be ready for the second game of the Champions League campaign.

But this all boils down to Celtic’s business in the transfer window. Instead of buying development players, the club should have invested in at least three first-team-ready players who can make an instant impact in the competition.

Celtic have the finances to do it. Many will say that the club simply couldn’t afford the wages that come with buying players with that kind of quality. Last night showed that Celtic can’t afford not to do that.

