‘Stronger every week’: James Garner's fitness is improving, Dyche could start him for first time this weekend











Everton midfielder James Garner could make his first start for the Blues this weekend in the absence of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who will miss the second game of his three-match ban following his red card against Spurs.

Garner, who joined Everton last summer in a £15m deal from Manchester United, insists that he is getting ‘stronger every week’ as he continues his return to full fitness after being sidelined with a back injury since November.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has only featured sporadically for the Toffees this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, but could be in line for his first start for the club against Fulham with Doucoure unavailable.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Speaking with the official Everton website, the Birkenhead-born midfielder insists that he is now pushing for a place in Sean Dyche’s XI.

Garner said: “I’m getting stronger every week, and training every day, which helps. The last two games, I’ve come on, so I’m getting stronger each week and I’m just pushing now for that start.

“I had a little bit of a stress fracture, and I was out for three months or so. I’ve never had an injury like that, so for me it was tough.

“Like I say, I’ve never been injured, so not being able to play and train was tough. I’m back fit now and I’m raring to go.”

Garner could help Everton overcome Doucoure loss

An impressive four goals and 10 assists in all competitions earned Garner many admirers last season when the England U21 star aided Nottingham Forest in their promotion to the Premier League.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, his substitute appearances have provided Everton fans with a glimpse of what to expect, with an impressive cameo in the 1-1 draw with Spurs last week when the midfielder looked very composed on the ball.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure unavailable for the vital fixture at home to Fulham this weekend, it would be an ideal time for Garner to make his mark in an Everton shirt.