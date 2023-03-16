Strong possibility Edouard Mendy could be sold with Tottenham recently linked











There is reportedly now a strong possibility that Chelsea will sell goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer, after Tottenham Hotspur were recently linked with the player.

Mendy has endured a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Senegal international has barely featured for the Blues, having featured just 11 times.

He has had injury problems, meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the go-to stopper this term.

Mendy joined Chelsea in 20202 from Rennes for a reported fee of £22 million.

He was an instant hit, but times have been hard recently for the 31-year-old.

And it looks as though his time at the club might be coming to an end.

It has now been claimed by The Athletic that there is a ‘strong possibility’ that Chelsea will sell Mendy in the summer.

This could alert Tottenham, who were linked with the player in January. Apparently, Spurs were offered the chance to sign him.

Supposedly, the club were offered the chance to sign Mendy. The claim was that Chelsea were not going to offer him a new contract.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Spurs are in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Hugo Lloris coming to the end of his career.

The Frenchman, currently sidelined with a knee injury, will only have a year left on his contract in the summer.

Currently, there is no word on how much Chelsea would expect to bank selling Mendy.

Given his form an injuries of late though, they will do well to recoup the £22 million they spent on him. They’ll be hopeful though, with the player having two years left on his contract.