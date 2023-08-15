West Ham United still retain considerable interest in Manchester City attacking midfielder Cole Palmer and are waiting for signals from the club.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor who shared the update via X.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Taylor shared that Brighton are also interested and both clubs are awaiting developments on his future.

Taylor said: “West Ham & Brighton retain strong interest in Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

“Both clubs awaiting developments RE his future & prepared to pursue permanent moves should player become available.

“Manchester City would seek to negotiate buy-back clause if sale is sanctioned.”

It would be surprising to see City let Cole Palmer leave this summer given his ‘huge potential’, and therefore the inclusion of such a clause would make sense.

At 21-years-old Palmer looks right on the cusp of breaking to City’s first eleven.

Whether or not he’s frustrated to still be playing a squad role will only be known by the player himself.

But it’s clear that David Moyes thinks Manchester City’s Palmer could be a huge success at West Ham.

West Ham could look to sign Manchester City’s Cole Palmer in a permanent deal

Moyes’ side may be slightly concerned to hear there’s also interest from Brighton.

Whilst their pursuit is a nice indicator that you are going for the right target – Brighton don’t often get it wrong, West Ham could do without the competition.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The side have already gone some way to replacing Declan Rice with signings Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

However, they now look increasingly destined to do the same with Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City want the midfielder and it would be interesting to see if West Ham could manufacture a deal to include Palmer.

Perhaps such an exchange could suit both parties, especially if City get their buy-back clause.

It does seem a slight gamble that West Ham are leaving their business so late this window.

But fans are probably just relieved to see movement altogether.

And if Cole Palmer does pitch up in East London this season there will be plenty to be excited about.