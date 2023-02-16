Everton injury news: James Garner and Nathan Patterson to make U21's return tomorrow











Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed that James Garner and Nathan Patterson are nearing a return to action.

Speaking ahead of The Toffees huge clash with Leeds, via Liverpool Live, Dyche gave an update on the squad’s fitness.

Sean Dyche will be hoping his side can pick up where they left off at Goodison Park during his first game in charge.

Everton put top of the table Arsenal to the sword and earned a massive three points thanks to a James Tarkowski header.

The former Burnley manager has had a few fitness issues to deal with since his arrival at the club.

First choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin impressed against Arsenal, but missed the Merseyside Derby.

He explained the club need to be very careful with his recovery, and want him to be ‘genuinely fit’ before playing.

Frank Lampard worked closely with the striker to get him back to full fitness, a program Dyche’s coaches will likely continue working on.

Two players yet to play under Dyche are Nathan Patterson and James Garner.

The club have high hopes for both youngsters, who haven’t had the easiest times since arriving at Goodison Park.

Dyche set to watch Patterson and Garner in under-21s action

Asked about the pair’s recovery, Dyche said: “James Garner and Nathan Patterson will play for the U21s tomorrow which I’ll watch.

“They’re not ready for us yet but they’ve been back with us on the grass.”

Patterson established himself as Lampard’s first-choice right-back at the start of the season.

An ankle injury ruled him out for several games in October, before suffering a knee injury against Brighton last month.

James Garner has yet to start a league game since arriving from Manchester United in the summer.

He was working his way into Frank Lampard’s thinking before the World Cup, who thought very highly of him.

However, a back injury has ruled him out since November, although he’ll be very pleased to be back in action tomorrow.

Dyche will be glad to have Patterson and Garner available as options for the first team going forward soon.

Garner would thrive in the three-man midfield system used during their win against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Patterson is a very defensively-minded full-back, something Dyche looks for in his defenders.

