Striker who is ‘perfect’ for Tottenham prefers a move elsewhere

21-year-old KAA Gent striker Gift Orban is said to prefer a move to Lille over Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to Belgian source De Morgen who revealed that Orban would prefer a move to the Ligue 1 side.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

However, the information also says that Lille won’t make a bid until striker Jonathan David leaves.

And much like many of Orban’s suitors, they consider an asking price of around £26m too high.

Orban is thought to be the ‘perfect’ striker for Ange Postecoglou to recruit at Tottenham before the window closes.

And Spurs staff are said to really like the striker.

You would imagine that Orban must prefer a move to Lille given the prospect of more guaranteed game time at the club.

The French side have proved to be an excellent platform for young talent to progress their career across Europe.

The club have sold all of Nicolas Pepe, Victor Osimhen and Sven Botman in recent years for considerable fees.

If you’re a talented young player, Lille does seem like an excellent place to go.

However, you would imagine that a Tottenham approach for Orban would be too good to turn down.

Whilst Lille would probably offer more starts, Tottenham should still offer a considerable role for Orban.

Photo by Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Richarlison hasn’t fared brilliantly in the opening two league games and Ange Postecoglou is known for developing young players.

Tottenham already look a different club to that in the last few years.

There’s a new energy and life to the club under Postecoglou and it once again seems like a positive place to play football.

And if Orban did decide that Tottenham’s project wasn’t for him then it may be a decision he later regrets.

It does feel like Spurs are at the beginning of something exciting and whoever ends up being their new striker should have a great platform to succeed.